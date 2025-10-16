Basketball Shorts is two years old!

If you’ve been here a while, thanks for reading! If you’re new, welcome!

a little history..

The whole thing started in the early summer of 2023 when I went through this issue of Inside Stuff and wanted to see if NBA Inside Stuff really had the Inside Stuff. I did a quick write-up on a now-defunct newsletter (which nobody read) and deleted it shortly thereafter. Later that summer, I decided I wanted to go through each issue of Inside Stuff chronologically, and in that decision, Basketball Shorts was born. I scoured eBay for months, tracking down every issue I could find before I started publishing, and I found most of them! But the hunt continued throughout the first year to fill in the gaps.

I spent way too much time tracking down a few hard-to-find issues. I bartered with sellers whose listings hadn’t moved in a while, and emailed with a seller from Canada who was going on vacation and might not be able to mail the mag to me before he left (he was very nice, incidentally, and agreed to drop it in the mail before he went on vacation).

In all, I reviewed forty issues of NBA Inside Stuff Magazine from the 1990s.

After I hit publish on my last review, I pondered what might be next. I published a few Basketball Thoughts Diaries, reviewed a ‘90s NBA press kit, and made incorrect bold predictions for the upcoming season. It was all short-lived as I didn’t have a whole lot of time to dedicate to writing about the current game, a predicament that has gotten a little better over the last year. But anyhow, I ended up tracking down an issue I'd missed to complete my ‘90s run of Inside Stuff reviews. It had been about six months since I had published anything hoops-related, but I wanted to write it up. After publishing, my man Jacob Sutton wrote me this:

That’s all it took. I hit up eBay to fill out my own collection (which was sparse) and hit the ground running.

Which leads to now, at the two-year anniversary of Basketball Shorts. The good news/bad news is that I am starting to run out of ‘90s SLAMs, but the good news is that I have a few more ideas up my sleeve to keep this thing going. Stay tuned!

a few thanks yous..

There are a lot of people I’d like to thank and acknowledge for reading, contributing, sharing, or just enjoying this newsletter:

Neil Paine! My first legit subscriber. Neil’s been a reader and friend since I started Basketball Shorts and has very kindly shared my newsletters countless times in his weekly roundups. He also introduced me to Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden, for which I am forever grateful.

Jacob Sutton! Another early subscriber who shares the same love of hoops as I do. As I mentioned earlier, he suggested I start writing SLAM reviews, so the last few months are his fault.

Also, in no particular order, thank you to The Parquet Poet, Royce Webb, Nam Tran, Katie Heindl, Keith Fujimoto, Ricardo Brito Reis, and many others for your kind words, your time, your thoughts, inspiration, or simply passing along my newsletter to others. It’s dope that I’ve been able to connect with so many great writers and hoops lovers with this newsletter.

I also wanted to give you a shout-out, dear reader. While this whole endeavor was something I was just doing for fun, it’s so awesome that there are so many of you who share the same love for these magazines as I do.

a few favorites..

I’ve enjoyed writing every issue of this newsletter, but a few stand out:

NBA Inside Stuff Review - Hocus Pocus

SLAM Magazine Review - April 1997

SLAM Magazine Review - September 1999

Substack writers on their favorite ‘90s hoops memories

and finally..

If you’re a writer/creator/hoops fan/etc, hit me up! I’m always looking for opportunities to collaborate with others, and I’d love to do that more!

Also also hit me up if you just want to talk hoops! I love the community here and would love to build that further!

Thanks again for reading!

