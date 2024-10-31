Opening week (plus a couple of days) is in the books! And what a week it was! I went over a few of my favorite moments here. Let’s get into this week’s edition!

Quick side note: I haven’t totally figured out which day of the week I plan on getting this newsletter out (“consistency is key!” says every “How to write a Substack Newsletter” post I’ve ever seen). At this point, Thursday will be the typical publishing day but may change depending on a myriad of factors. Such is life!

Steph Curry injured his ankle Sunday night during a game against the Clippers. You know that scene in John Wick Chapter 4 when the guy in the black trench coat walks up to the check-in desk of the New York Continental and asks for the manager? You know it isn’t good. Then, Lance Reddick picks up the phone and says, “A Harbinger is here to see you.” Then, you REALLY know it isn’t good. This is how I feel when Steph Curry injures his ankle. He’s 36 years old with a history of ankle injuries. And even though the MRI came back positive with no structural damage, I can’t help but think about how this season and the remaining years on his contract will play out. Here’s hoping it’s not serious! The NBA is better when Steph is healthy and playing well.

Grizzlies converted Jay Huff to a standard contract. That sounds about right. He’s been the feel-good story of this early part of the NBA season, and I’d love to see it be the feel-good story of the year!

Mike Shearer wrote a great piece on Huff and Scottie Pippen, Jr., which is well worth your time.

Dwayne Wade gets a statue! Good for you, Dwayne! You’ve earned it! While I won’t get into the discourse on the look of the statue, I will, however, ask that the Miami Heat personnel responsible for deciding who gets a statue consider Heat Legends and NBA JAM duo Rony Seikaly and Harold Miner. Thank you.

Something I loved from last week, but didn’t have time to get in my last newsletter was this clip of Anthony Edwards from the Wolves/Raptors game:

I love the energy here. Edwards continues to make waves, and I can’t wait to see how his season shapes up. Also, I got serious Reign Man dunking on Alton Lister vibes from him.

DeMar DeRozan was a guest on Bullseye with Jesse Thorn. He talks with Jesse on a myriad of topics including mental health and his struggles growing up. Well worth a listen.

And finally,

Joel Embiid and Paul George have missed the first four games of the season. Annnd the Sixers were fined for comments made about Embiid’s status. Aaaaaand guess what? There’s no end in sight for their debuts. Tick tock, Mr. Wick.

Until next time.