I finally had the chance to watch the three-part documentary on Diana Taurasi a couple of weeks ago. It was dope. If you haven’t seen it, I would highly recommend it.

Anyway..it got me thinking.

Prime Diana Taurasi deserved a SLAM cover. The fact that she never graced the cover until 2021 is an injustice of the highest order. Not featuring her on the cover in 2006 when she led the league with 25.3 points per game, or in 2009 when she went scorched earth on the entire league, winning MVP honors, leading the Mercury to a championship (their second in three years), winning Finals MVP honors, All-WNBA First Team, and the league scoring title (her third in four years) is unjustifiable.

You’re telling me they couldn’t have given up one of the 14 or so covers they gave LeBron from 2004-2014? Or one of the ten Kobe covers?

I don’t want to knock SLAM too much for this, as they have written small features on her in previous issues, and did put her on a shared cover in 2021, but prime DT exemplified what SLAM was all about. She had the skills, the attitude, the presence, and was the most recognizable player in the W at that time. She was the perfect cover athlete.

During her UCONN years, she graced the covers of ESPN Magazine and Sports Illustrated, and was featured on the ESPN Body Issue in 2010.

But you know who was the only mainstream sports publication to give her a cover feature during the prime of her career? Sports Illustrated for Kids. Good on you, SI for Kids!

Rant over. Let’s enjoy today’s review from June 2005!

Let’s look back at the month in sports!

I’ve never seen this, but I’m a Pistol Pete Homework Basketball kinda guy

Tyler asking the tough questions

Test your knowledge!

Greg Oden!

More puzzles!

Posterized!

Best Ads

Fruity Pebbles!

Gatorade

Toys R Us

Pop Tarts

I spent a lot of my summer days chewing on Big League Chew

Scooby-Doo cereal

Can’t touch the original