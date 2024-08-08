NBA Inside Stuff Review - Allen Iverson, Warp Speed!
AI, Adam Sandler, and the Tiger Effect comes to Inside Stuff!
It’s late summer 1999! The Spurs are NBA champs! Woodstock ‘99 happened (unfortunately)! And we continue headlong into Y2K! Gotta go, though; TRL is on.
To the inside stuff!
News & Notes
Here are some stats on draft picks. (that is a very uninspired sentence, but it’s all I could come up with)
Well, it’s the late ‘90s, so here’s Adam Sandler chiming in on who Bobby Boucher would root for.
Six degrees of Robert Traylor. I really love these.
Get a load of the McWorld Times! From the future!
AI might end up with more cover stories than Jordan!
Let’s get to know Earl Boykins!
Backstreet’s Back (like they ever left, am I right?!?)
Get on the court and start working on your blocks!
What else does Karl Malone like to do in his spare time? (I kid, I kid. But seriously..)
Still unsure of how I feel about the new Rewind. It might be growing on me..
The last shot with Carson Daly! Do yourself a favor and read this entire page.
Say whaaaaat?
Lots of proxy.aol.com, but no WebTV. Disappointed.
Pretty tame bunch of letters this month.
Best Ads
Seriously, which camp are you in? Team Bananas and Sweet Tarts or Team Red Meat and Crunch Bar?
If your basketball doesn’t bleed Gatorade, is it even a basketball?
Another golf ad, this time for the 81st PGA Championship. I’ve spent a little bit of time thinking about this, and I’ve come to the conclusion that the golf ads in this magazine are a byproduct of the Tiger Effect. It’s late 1999, and Tiger is taking over the golf world. Truth be told, I even started golfing a couple of years before this after I saw him play at a PGA event close to my hometown.
The JAM
Cynthia Cooper! I’m officially adding “Bring Back the Comets” to my list of throwback tees I’ll be offering once this newsletter takes off.
