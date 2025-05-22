Share

Don’t call it a comeback! I finally tracked down an issue of Inside Stuff that I didn’t review, so being the (‘90s) completist I am, I’m coming out of retirement for one issue only. Let’s get to it!

News & Notes

Really love this poll question. Can you imagine Hack-a-Shaq if opposing players couldn’t foul out? Absolute chaos.

It’s amazing to me that Karl Malone turned 34 in July of 1997 and still played until 2004. I guess that’s not a super hot take, but it never actually dawned on me how old he was.

Chris Gatling and Larry Johnson critiquing the hairstyles of other NBA players is the type of content you just don’t get anymore. Sad! Also, I love that LJ’s Barber Shop also has a notary public in-house.

In the cover feature, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Gary Payton tell us how they’d win the Finals, now that they’ve been there. Not that it’s a long piece or anything, but I’m going to summarize it for you: Charles Barkley: Give me the ball more. Shaquille O’Neal: Keep home court, focus. Gary Payton: Don’t be scared.

I love reading old draft guides. Where does Tim Duncan rank as the surest of sure things? Also, keep an eye on Kebu Stewart!

I’m finally able to give you part four of Kevin Garnett’s ‘Hoop Diary’. Garnett notes that some magazine listed him and Tiger Woods as the two athletes for the next millennium. Not a bad take in 1997. Not a bad take now tbh.

Great guide to the inaugural season! It’s pretty great seeing the WNBA covered even more now than it was back in 1997!

A day in the life of Derek Harper.

Dennis Rodman stars in this issue’s Rewind. All-time hustle play.

If there’s one player who can teach you a jump shot, it’s Steve Kerr.

Test your knowledge!

Say whaaaaat?

Orrin from Canada gets checked by Inside Stuff editors, and there is general unhappiness in Fort Morgan, CO, as MJ does not win MVP honors in the All-Star game despite the first triple-double in NBA All-Star Game history.

Posterized!

John Stockton and Charles Barkley! Pick your poison.

Best Ads

I loved seeing ads for the Sports Authority growing up. Modell’s, too. Dick’s Sporting Goods originated in my area so that’s what I was accustomed to, but Sports Authority always looked so cool.

No notes needed for this Skittles ad.

‘90s Upper Deck was all-time. If I recall correctly, these cards came in a small cardboard box. They had them for baseball, too, with Griffey as the cover athlete.

MORE!!

Adidas Kobe > Nike Kobe. I’ll never change my mind.

The Reign is coming, y’all.

Those Pistons jerseys, again. NBA uniform perfection.

I cannot believe an NBA practice sweatshirt was only $17.95. I’ll take 12.

The JAM

Zo with the reverse in this issue’s Jam Session.

What a ride. This issue closes the book on Inside Stuff Magazine issues from the ‘90s. Writing this review, after being removed from it for a while, really made me appreciate how much fun it was to read through these magazines. As always, I hope you enjoyed reading this as much as I enjoyed writing it!