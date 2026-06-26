NBA Inside Stuff Review - July 2001
The glove, footaction, and jerry stackhouse!
News & Notes
Bob Lanier knows five things
Scoop and The Glove
II LEGIT
I feel like all of these have David Blaine
Jerry Stackhouse!
Shaq
Antonio McDyess
Chris Webber
Teresa Weatherspoon
Damon Stoudamire
Baron Davis
REWIND!
Say whaaaaat?
Basketball-reference dunking on all these letters
Best Ads
Footaction
Antawn for Adidas
This is a Sprite ad?
Shaq for CRUNCH (the official candy of the NBA!)
NBA Street
Get your tix!
KG for milk
AOLol
Champion jerseys forever
Get your tix (this time for the all-star game!)
Gameboy Color and Zelda!
The JAM
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B Dizzle is one of the most underrated players of that era I think? Awesome to see him get a cover.