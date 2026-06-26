Basketball Shorts

Basketball Shorts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Paine's avatar
Neil Paine
6d

B Dizzle is one of the most underrated players of that era I think? Awesome to see him get a cover.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Shorts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture