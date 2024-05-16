So take me away, I don’t mind

But you’d better promise me, I’ll be back in time!

The lyrics to the Huey Lewis and the News track for Back to the Future Part II ring particularly strong today. Why? Well, straight from Canada, I present to you the missing KG Issue of NBA Inside Stuff! We’re going back to January 1997! I know, I know, I promised you the NBA’s next big thing last week, but unfortunately, that will have to wait.

As always, click the link to get the full experience. To the inside stuff!

News & Notes

Only a little bit of spice in this issue’s letters: Keith Holland has a point about conceding the championship to MJ and the Bulls, and Chris Strong from Ontario, Canada, thinks Dennis Rodman is overrated. Ok.

I love this piece on what rules NBA players would change if they could. Two thoughts:

1. Cedric Ceballos is a true hooper

2. Juwan Howard is a lunatic.

I’m still working on “Bring back hand-checking” t-shirts. Let me know if you want one.

This issue highlights the top NBA players who were not born in America. Some pretty big names are on the “other 26.”

Win at HORSE guaranteed? Love it.

It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for! (not really) Part one of KG’s Hoops Diary! Highlights include his favorite music (Nas, Outkast, DJ Clue), after-practice activities (napping, playing with his dogs, video games, or jumping on his trampoline), and the Wolves first’s first regular season win (82-78 against the Spurs).

Get this turnaround jumper down before you hit the court this summer.

Test your knowledge!

Say whaaaaat?

Lisa Leslie scored 101 points in the first half of a high school basketball game?!?! Wild. According to the story, the opposing team refused to come back out for the second half lol. You can watch a short clip of that game here.

Posterized!

Best Ads

Here’s Antoine Walker’s foot:

It’s NBA Hangtime! Honestly, all 2v2 basketball games have paled in comparison to NBA JAM.

New Jordans!

NBA at 50! The Album!

Fila sunglasses were cool, but Oakley’s ruled supreme in the 90s.

This Nike/Foot Locker ad with Juwan Howard is fantastic.

Alonzo looking cozy in his Nike Alonzo jacket and Air Zoom Flight 96 shoes!

Not the JAM

Kemp with his precious.

In the next newsletter

The NBA’s Next Big Thing! (for real this time)