It’s March 2001! The 2000-01 season is coming to a close, the Lakers and Sixers are about to begin their paths to the Finals, AI is concluding his MVP season, beating out Timmy, Shaq, and a group that includes this issue’s cover athlete, Tracy McGrady!

Author’s note: I realize i just did a McGrady cover only a couple of issues ago, but this is the far superior Orlando Magic Tracy McGrady so I’m letting it slide.

News & Notes

What? No love for the 2000 draft???

I would like to know the five things he knows about fighting MJ lol

Just a fun drawing of Vince Carter.

Scoop chatting it up with CWebb!

Six degrees of Scottie Pippen

TMac knew and everyone else knew that he was going to be this guy

Hang on, while we’re at it: Loading...

We all yearned to put spinners on our rundown Honda Civics back in the day

Paul Pierce what are we doing?

Sonics Patrick Ewing is a visual typo. We all remember him playing for the Knicks, and I think most of us remember his last year in the league as a member of the Magic. But in 2000-2001 he played 79 games for the Seattle SuperSonics, which my brain chooses to forget entirely. Does anyone have a Ewing Sonics jersey?

Jalen Rose! Austin Croshere! Travis Best! Jonathan Bender! Al Harrington! Jeff Foster!

Janeth Arcain!

Know your history!

Say whaaaaat?

I’m not sure Orlando fans would call Grant Hill’s season-ending injury as ‘serendipitous.’

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I miss the days when you needed to write a letter (or email) to a magazine to get a very simple (by todays standards) question answered.

REWIND!

Best Ads

MJ, in one of his trademark suits, sitting on a folding chair on the Bulls logo in what appears to be the Bulls’ practice facility is advertising perfection.

I consumed way too much Nesquik as a kid

Paper Mario

And 1

Can we label the word “freaky” as a relic from the 2000s? I’m confident we can.

989 Sports made some incredible sports game back in the day

Peak technology

tues tues tues tues what is happening in this ad

Swingman jerseys and EastBay

So much juice in this photo

Back in the days before 2k took over, NBA Live was it

Tom Green! Probably the most 2000s personality, right? 1/1 lol

I was never an NBA Hoopz player, but these ads are so cool

Mario Tennis

The Answer IV Low

The JAM

These multi-photo Jam Sessions are fun, but I’d rather see just sick dunk with a story on why it mattered