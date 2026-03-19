NBA Inside Stuff Review - November 2001
Marcus Camby, Lauren Jackson, and AOL 6.0!
Continuing on with the Inside Stuff reviews from the early 2000s! It’s November 2001! Will the Lakers make it a three-peat?!? To the inside stuff!
News & Notes
Clyde
Page 23 featuring Lisa Leslie
Six degrees of Ray Allen (this might be the most 2001 thing I’ve ever seen)
Marcus Camby!
Antoine Walker!
A smattering of the ‘01-’02 season preview. Spoiler: The Lakers repeated.
The legend Lauren Jackson!
Antawn’s favorite stuff! I’m loving the Motorola Timeport.
Say whaaaaat?
It’s wild to look back at these letters and find people asking for a random piece of information with the hope that they will get a response in a future issue of a magazine months down the road that can be found in a split second now.
A letter to #23 from Scoop
REWIND!
Best Ads
Adidas
Anything labeled “Xtra” or “Xtreme” instantly transports me back to the late 90s/early 2000s
Never forget your daily dose sodium nitrite.
TBS NBA Tuesday!
More Winterfresh
Remember when the internet was sold in hours? Also, I miss AOL Instant Messenger.
nba.com/store
Foot Locker
NBA Street! The Sims! MusicCash!
Butt out
The JAM
Thanks for reading Basketball Shorts! Subscribe for hoops nostalgia.
iconic antawn fit