I was thrilled to track down this issue of Inside Stuff. After over 17 months of scouring eBay, this is the only one I could find. What a great cover! The cover has a very Sports Illustrated for Kids vibe with the block font. I love it, though.

It’s the penultimate(ish) Inside Stuff review! Let’s get into it!

News & Notes

Any photo of Jason Williams making a pass is an A+ in my book.

Check out these great women’s hoops stats!

Six Degrees of Mike Bibby!

Behind the scenes with Shaq is the best behind the scenes.

Check out an excerpt from For Love of the Game: My Story by Michael Jordan (edited by former Inside Stuff writer and editor, and Basketball Shorts favorite, Mark Vancil)

Michael Finley teaches you how to dunk. Step one: be tall.

Check out the Big Three in Houston!

Take a look at a brief history of some of pop culture’s greatest trios!

Every day should be Mother’s Day.

Ray Allen answering the tough questions from Summer Sanders.

Another Rewind..

Jamie Foxx beating Gary Payton in a three-point shootout?? Pay up, Gary!

Say whaaaaat?

I have a few questions for Chris from San Angelo, TX.

cyburban.net!

Best Ads

It took me a minute to realize that this was an ad.

NBA Apparel is moshpit-approved. Noted.

A full page announcing Marv Albert joining the NBA on TNT, which features his eventual partner on commentary??? YES!

Larry Hughes for And1!

Love love love this two-page ad for NBA Live 99

Should more fans wear shooting shirts instead of jerseys? Something to think about…

Not to be outdone by NBA Live, NBA Jam 99 has it’s own two-page ad featuring the legend Keith Van Horn.

The JAM

Latrell Sprewell!

In the next newsletter

The next issue will be the last of the Inside Stuff reviews unless I can track down a missing issue on eBay. (This is the best I can do as a cliffhanger for next week)