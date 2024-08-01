NBA Inside Stuff is, once again, an NBA Entertainment publication! They brought back the original cover design (thank you!) and did a lot of sprucing up throughout the magazine. I love it so much.

As usual, click the link to get the full experience.

To the inside stuff!

News & Notes

This page is an incredible relic of the early(ish) days of the internet. The highlight for me is my man Nate Hayes keeping it real using WebTV. Who remembers WebTV????

We are all sleeping on the 1956 Olympic Basketball Team.

Six Degrees of Alan Henderson is an all-timer.

An all-time player wearing an all-time jersey.

Presented in its entirety, here are the Super Stylin’ signature styles of your favorite NBA and WBA stars.

Oh hi, Summer!

Time to work on your defense with The Glove.

For the love of everything, please bring back the Houston Comets.

Here are your favorite NBA player’s favorite tunes!

Rewind got a revamp. I’m not sure what to make of it yet.

Check out the vacation spots of your favorite NBA players! 1-2-3 Cancun!

Say whaaaaat?

Remember when you had to write a letter to a magazine to find out basic player records?

Tyrese telling us how it is.

Best Ads

The Vin Baker signature shoe.

Anyone have a Tarzan sound straw from McDonalds?

This is a very apt ad for the 1999 NBA Draft, considering Manu Ginobili was selected 57th overall, behind ELEVEN players who never even appeared in an NBA game.

Wearing a Kurt Thomas jersey is a sure-fire way to impress any date.

This is the second-ever golf ad in this magazine's history. It’s this kind of ad that makes me wonder who the target audience is for this magazine. Does a 12-year-old care about an extra 10 yards off the tee with exceptional spin? Do they care about a tungsten core? Maybe a specific kind of 12-year-old might, but I doubt the return on this ad outweighed the cost.

Noah Wyle as Steve Jobs?? Anthony Michael Hall as Bill Gates??? I will make it my mission to find this movie, as a quick search didn’t bring up much more than the trailer.

Remember in the last newsletter when I suggested they start adding recipes to ‘The Feed’? Well, I must be psychic because they included Penny’s mom’s meatloaf recipe in this issue.

The JAM

Jam Session is now two pages and, like, really in-your-face!

In the next newsletter

More AI (Allen Iverson), Adam Sandler, and Carson Daly. We’re on a collision course with Y2K.