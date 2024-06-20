Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s September 1998! I’m writing this newsletter in the throes of a heat advisory with no air conditioning to speak of, so no promises of coherency. Let’s get to the inside stuff!

News & Notes

I’m really enjoying the pictures they place next to the table of contents lately. All winners.

Have you ever had trouble telling Chuck D and Chuck Daly apart? I know I have. Thankfully, Inside Stuff is here with a guide to help you out!

This issue’s poll:

Fashion guru Jerry Stackhouse on the looks of some of your favorite NBA players and coaches.

Ahmad on the teams to watch in 1998-99

Four Bucks in a tense NBA Live Tournament! Jerald Honeycutt takes the trophy and will face one lucky fan at a Bucks home game during the 98-99 season! Fill out the form to enter!

Spoiler alert - The Bulls won the 1998 NBA Championship! Let’s celebrate with photos!

It’s the Stuffies!!! Rodman coming away with a lot of hardware this year, winning Best Tattoo, Best Hairstyle, Best Actor (at drawing fouls), Best Blue-Collar Player, and Best Rebounder!

Let’s rewind and watch Reggie Miller push Jordan to the moon during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Time to get to work on the full-court press!

Test your knowledge!

Say whaaaaat?

Letters! Nothing gets past the readers of Inside Stuff, especially Gary of Kenosha, WI, who might have a bit too much time on his hands.

Posterized!

Best Ads

Check out the arms on Timmy Duncan!

A subscription to SI and a glow-in-the-dark watch??? I’m in.

The Question Returns!

Who rocked a Jansport back in the day? I know I did.

Gatorade.

Here’s an ad for the upcoming WNBA season! Bring back the Cleveland Rockers!

Converse killing it with their ads lately. Here’s Brevin Knight starring as the coolest kid at school.

The Feed

Howard Eisley with the dish!

The JAM

Rodman making his Jam Session debut!

In the next newsletter

A 1998-99 NBA Season Preview, Allan Houston, and more Kobe!