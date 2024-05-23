Just want to give a quick hello to my recent subscribers and followers! Very happy you’re here to take this strange journey back to 90’s basketball. As always, click the link to get the full experience. To the inside stuff!

News & Notes

This is just an incredible picture. This issue might have the best photos of any issue I’ve reviewed.

Lots of injured All-Stars during the 1997-98 season.

I absolutely LOVE this. A big shout out to Kate Schellenback of Lucious Jackson shouting out the W.

Jayson Williams thinks Keith Van Horn is the NBA’s best rookie since Michael Jordan. I love going back and reading quotes like this.

This issue comes with a special ‘premier issue’ of Reebok’s Pulp Magazine, which is just a glossy catalog highlighting all of Reebok’s basketball sneakers. It’s fun to look at, but I think this was the first and last issue of Pulp. A quick Google search revealed no future issues were released.

This ABA article has some of the best basketball photos I have ever seen.

Grab a friend and get working on your give-and-go!

Need help to figure out which signature shoe to buy? Here’s a guide!

Test your knowledge!

Looks like fans are feeling a little Bulls fatigue.

Say whaaaaat?

Letters! So, of course, any time you publish a ranked list of any kind, it will get torn to shreds by someone. Case in point, this issue’s letters lambaste the Top 25 Players Under 25 that I wrote about a couple of newsletters ago (link). Tim from Toronto is not a fan of how highly ranked KG was, going as far as saying he’s not even better than Bryant Reeves. Oof.

Posterized!

Best Ads

I’m a little confused about why the date and time are important here. Was Payton quoted on this?

Anyone else have Game Boy pocket? I did, but not the ice blue color. Didn’t want to freeze my butt off.

Twix really getting deep into how we should deal with friendship and people who ask us to share. Did we learn nothing in kindergarten??

There were SO MANY NBA-licensed video games in the 90’s. Here’s an ad for ‘IN THE ZONE ‘98’

Shaq VHS!!

More VHS!

Love this Antoine Walker Reebok ad.

Sign up for the AAU here! Be sure to include your Social Security Number lol.

Stephon Marbury and And-1 own the back page of NBA Inside Stuff Magazine.

The Feed

More of the Glove!

The JAM

AI makes his Jam Session debut!

