This is an uninspired newsletter, and for that I apologize. This issue of Inside Stuff was really light on ads, most of which I’ve already highlighted in recent newsletters. So, since ads are arguably the best part, this issue felt a little lifeless. Also, life has been hectic lately, so I don’t have as much time to dedicate to these as I would like. I’ll see how the next week or so shakes out, but I might switch this newsletter to bi-weekly for the summer. Stay tuned.

To the inside stuff!

News & Notes

Just a great picture of Michael Finley.

Here are some stats!

No comment on this issue’s poll. Talk amongst yourselves.

I don’t know about you, but back in 1999, I was always confusing Jim McIlvaine for Bart Simpson.

Hilarious.

Five myths about Allen Iverson according to Inside Stuff:

He doesn’t share the ball He doesn’t protect the rock He doesn’t play defense He is uncoachable He doesn’t respect the game

I’ll never be able to get enough of Detlef Schrempf

10 reasons to root for the terrible Denver Nuggets lol

Shawn Kemp in a Cavs jersey will always look wrong to me. It just does not compute.

This evolution of the basketball shoe is awesome! Side note: I think it peaked in 1997.

A Pistol Pete Rewind!!

Enjoy some more Pistol highlights below!

Get on the court and start working on defending the 2-1 fast break!

Test your knowledge!

Say whaaaaat?

Nothing too exciting or controversial in this issue’s letters.

Posterized!

Michael Finley forever.

Best Ads

Great Sprite ad here!

The Feed

Tony Delk with this month’s tasty dish! Here’s an idea: reading the words ‘dish’ and ‘feed’ more often than not makes people think of food, right? The folks behind Inside Stuff should have included a fun recipe with each edition of the Feed that plays off the name of the highlighted player. Something like, ‘Strawberry Delk-shake.’

This idea is a work in progress.

The JAM

Welcome to the Jam, Kendall Gill! Maybe they could include the player’s favorite flavor of jam here?

In the next newsletter

A BIG publishing change for NBA Inside Stuff is in store for the next issue. Get ready!