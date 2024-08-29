NBA Inside Stuff Review - Tim Terrific
Timmy Duncan, Hot Wheels, and Omar Epps vs. Patrick Ewing!
I’m back from a short hiatus (three weeks-ish), but don’t call it a comeback! End of summer crazies have hit hard, and I was on vacation with the family.
Fun note: We were having lunch one afternoon on the way to our Airbnb, and Kevin McHale’s 56-point game was playing on the TV over the bar. Solid game to watch while enjoying an impossible burger. To the inside stuff!
Oh, for your enjoyment:
News & Notes
Nothing beats a good game of pool hoops.
It's a little crazy to think that the 1996-97 Suns started the season 0-13 and then made the playoffs.
Luc Longley: Massive Attack fan. I love it.
Six Degrees of Jim Jackson. These are so much fun.
We’re in the Duncan Era!
This Elton Brand Diary reminds me of the intro to Doug.
I’ve decided: I am not into this iteration of Rewind.
Omar Epps raining cold, hard truths on Patrick Ewing. Yikes.
Say whaaaaat?
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: it’s incredible that you needed to mail a letter (or email) to a magazine to obtain basic statistical information.
Interport.net???
Best Ads
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve compared Air Flightposites to a hot dog and got nothing but blank stares.
I’m sure PETA had something to say about this cheese ad.
And 1 for the win here. Great ad.
AI and Reebok were an incredible team.
Huffy Sports really had the outdoor activity market on lock, huh?
Finally, a new Milk ad!
More NBA VHS!
I need to get my hands on these NBA Hot Wheels!
The JAM
It’s C-Webb!
