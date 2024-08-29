I’m back from a short hiatus (three weeks-ish), but don’t call it a comeback! End of summer crazies have hit hard, and I was on vacation with the family.

Fun note: We were having lunch one afternoon on the way to our Airbnb, and Kevin McHale’s 56-point game was playing on the TV over the bar. Solid game to watch while enjoying an impossible burger. To the inside stuff!

Oh, for your enjoyment:

News & Notes

Nothing beats a good game of pool hoops.

It's a little crazy to think that the 1996-97 Suns started the season 0-13 and then made the playoffs.

Luc Longley: Massive Attack fan. I love it.

Six Degrees of Jim Jackson. These are so much fun.

We’re in the Duncan Era!

This Elton Brand Diary reminds me of the intro to Doug.

I’ve decided: I am not into this iteration of Rewind.

Omar Epps raining cold, hard truths on Patrick Ewing. Yikes.

Say whaaaaat?

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: it’s incredible that you needed to mail a letter (or email) to a magazine to obtain basic statistical information.

Interport.net???

Best Ads

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve compared Air Flightposites to a hot dog and got nothing but blank stares.

I’m sure PETA had something to say about this cheese ad.

And 1 for the win here. Great ad.

AI and Reebok were an incredible team.

Huffy Sports really had the outdoor activity market on lock, huh?

Finally, a new Milk ad!

More NBA VHS!

I need to get my hands on these NBA Hot Wheels!

The JAM

It’s C-Webb!

