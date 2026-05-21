Longtime readers should be well aware of my fondness for NBA VHS. I’ve spent countless hours scouring eBay to find as many of these as possible (much to my wife’s chagrin).

Along with watching Inside Stuff on Saturday mornings and reading the magazine at the grocery store, my local Blockbuster had a small collection of NBA videos that I could check out. Most of them were the championship season videos for a particular team, but there was the occasional Super Slams or Guts and Glory that immediately grabbed my attention. They were a huge part of my hoops education as a kid and it’s been really cool to rewatch them!

For our first installment, please enjoy NBA Super Slams 2!

Release Year: 1995

Runtime: Approx. 45 minutes

From the back of the box: It is the most breathtaking and memorable play in all of sports. In the blink of an eye, the slam dunk lifts fans out of their seats, stuns the opposition, and turns a player into a legend.

Now, this sequel to the highly successful ‘Super Slams of the NBA’ brings you more of the greatest dunks in NBA history, hosted by Julius Erving. Marvel at the high-flying acrobatics of Michael Jordan, the grace of “Dr. J”, the raw power of Shaquille O’Neal, and a galaxy of other stars who dare to defy gravity in the name of defeating a steel rim.

Savor the acrobatics of Dominique Wilkins, Chris Webber, Shawn Kemp, and Spud Webb as you are escorted inside the arenas and behind the scenes for the greatest dunks in the history of basketball.

Warning: This opening for this video is a banger.

Dr. J is in the house!

Something I noticed while watching this: With a few exceptions, we don’t enjoy hoops like we used to back in the day. A lot of this has to do with the never ending pull of checking our phones and the constant breaking our attention. Look at how much these people are enjoying watching basketball:

Here are Karl Malone’s thoughts on guards coming into the lane:

Ok.

This video has a plethora of interviews with current and former players including, but not limited to:

On dunking

Shaq has always been a great interview. Here he is letting us inside his head on his desire to dunk.

Let’s hear from a couple others on why they love to dunk (including more from Shaq!)

Enjoy some all-time posters!

John Starks on ‘Zo:

Chris Webber on Charles Barkley:

Kevin Johnson on Hot Rod Williams:

John Starks on MJ:

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some early dunk contest highlights!

Screenshots galore!

From the notebook

Ahmad Rashad’s voice is a time machine

This video is great, but 45 minutes of watching dunks is a lot

The Slam Dunk contest used to be so great! Spud Webb! Cedric Ceballos! Harold Miner! Larry Nance! Dee Brown!

Prime Shaq was a menace

Spud Webb might be the greatest dunker of all time

John Starks is the all time ‘chip on his shoulder’ player

I miss Alonzo Mourning

Realizing there was a time when Doc Rivers went by Glenn “Doc” Rivers is wild

If you’re interested in watching this whole video (highly recommended), you can find it on YouTube!