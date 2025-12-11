It’s the 100% MJ issue! Like everything is MJ. Features? MJ. Kicks? All MJ. Ads? MJ MJ MJ. This was a lot of fun to read, but I'm not sure how well it plays within the confines of this newsletter. With everything MJ, how many pictures would one want to see of Jordan dunking? Or Jordan running? Or Jordan with his tongue out? Or Jordan collecting skulls on the way to another championship with the Bulls? I guess we will find out. Dig in!

Also, quick shoutout to reader jane for suggesting this issue!

News & Notes

The MJ-Tony Gervino Interview

Say whaaaaat?!?

Wilt is out of his mind, y’all.

Kicks!

Best Ads

The Last Shot