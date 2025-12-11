SLAM Magazine Review - 100% Mike
MJ, His Airness, and Air Jordan
It’s the 100% MJ issue! Like everything is MJ. Features? MJ. Kicks? All MJ. Ads? MJ MJ MJ. This was a lot of fun to read, but I'm not sure how well it plays within the confines of this newsletter. With everything MJ, how many pictures would one want to see of Jordan dunking? Or Jordan running? Or Jordan with his tongue out? Or Jordan collecting skulls on the way to another championship with the Bulls? I guess we will find out. Dig in!
Also, quick shoutout to reader jane for suggesting this issue!
News & Notes
The MJ-Tony Gervino Interview
Say whaaaaat?!?
Wilt is out of his mind, y’all.
Kicks!
Best Ads
The Last Shot
Thanks for reading Basketball Shorts! Subscribe for free for hoops nostalgia.
I like how they just cut out all the other unnecessary players in this one. We want Mike, we wanna be like Mike, and we don’t wanna be distracted by the rest of the league. 10/10.