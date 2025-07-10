SLAM Magazine Review - April 1998
Rebounds, protests, and basketball in the future (2019 version)
This was a really fun issue of SLAM to revisit. I was fully on the hype train of the late ‘90s New Jersey Nets (I was sure they were going to win at least one championship). I also remember the hubbub surrounding the cancellation of the dunk contest, but had never read the Li’l Penny manifesto.
Lots of great stuff to get to! Let’s do it!
Let’s take a look at the playoff history of this era of the New Jersey Nets. I do need to reiterate that I, too, thought this team would eventually win a chip.
1997-1998: 43-39 (third in Atlantic), swept out of the first round by the defending champion Chicago Bulls
1998-1999: 16-34 (seventh in Atlantic), missed playoffs
1999-2000: 31-51 (sixth in Atlantic) missed playoffs
2000-2001: 26-56 (sixth in Atlantic) missed playoffs - this is the year Byron Scott took over as head coach and slowly started turning things around
2001-2002: 52-30 (first in Atlantic), lost in the Finals to the Shaq/Kobe Lakers
2002-2003: 49-33 (first in Atlantic), lost 2-4 in the Finals to Duncan’s Spurs
2003-2004: 47-35 (first in Atlantic), lost in the second round to the eventual champion Pistons
Nice three-year run with two Finals appearances, but no trophy. Also, the run didn’t even start until the 2001-2002 season! Basketball is funny.
News & Notes
Here’s Lil Penny’s manifesto on the cancellation of the dunk contest in ‘98.
Let’s celebrate the rebound!
Great piece about Kareem and the ‘74 Finals!
Say whaaaaat?!?
This issue’s sixth man is about the cancellation of the dunk contest in ‘98 and Li’l Penny’s subsequent protest.
Nothing too spicy in this issue’s letters. Have a read anyway.
Posterized!
SneakadaMonth
All winners here..
Best Ads
I have a friend who had a pair of these in high school. They were indestructible.
NBA Shootout 98!
Glen Rice shooting that deeeeep midrange.
I think this is the first Dri-FIT ad I’ve come across.
WB got in athletic wear?
Well, we’re well past 2019, no 12-foot rims and no five point shots. Does the 25 or 50-point shots from MTV Rock & Jock count?
NBA VHS always
Where can I get that Miami Heat denim shirt?
The Marbury 2!
The SLAM
Derek Anderson over Adonal Foyle!
The Last Shot
Reggie for the win over Jason Kidd!
