This was a really fun issue of SLAM to revisit. I was fully on the hype train of the late ‘90s New Jersey Nets (I was sure they were going to win at least one championship). I also remember the hubbub surrounding the cancellation of the dunk contest, but had never read the Li’l Penny manifesto.

Lots of great stuff to get to! Let’s do it!

The NBA should have rewarded them with an honorary championship just for this cover. Perfection.

Let’s take a look at the playoff history of this era of the New Jersey Nets. I do need to reiterate that I, too, thought this team would eventually win a chip.

1997-1998: 43-39 (third in Atlantic), swept out of the first round by the defending champion Chicago Bulls

1998-1999: 16-34 (seventh in Atlantic), missed playoffs

1999-2000: 31-51 (sixth in Atlantic) missed playoffs

2000-2001: 26-56 (sixth in Atlantic) missed playoffs - this is the year Byron Scott took over as head coach and slowly started turning things around

2001-2002: 52-30 (first in Atlantic), lost in the Finals to the Shaq/Kobe Lakers

2002-2003: 49-33 (first in Atlantic), lost 2-4 in the Finals to Duncan’s Spurs

2003-2004: 47-35 (first in Atlantic), lost in the second round to the eventual champion Pistons

Nice three-year run with two Finals appearances, but no trophy. Also, the run didn’t even start until the 2001-2002 season! Basketball is funny.

News & Notes

Here’s Lil Penny’s manifesto on the cancellation of the dunk contest in ‘98.

Let’s celebrate the rebound!

Great piece about Kareem and the ‘74 Finals!

Say whaaaaat?!?

This issue’s sixth man is about the cancellation of the dunk contest in ‘98 and Li’l Penny’s subsequent protest.

Nothing too spicy in this issue’s letters. Have a read anyway.

Posterized!

Officially retiring this section until I can procure an issue that still has its poster.

SneakadaMonth

All winners here..

Best Ads

I have a friend who had a pair of these in high school. They were indestructible.

NBA Shootout 98!

Glen Rice shooting that deeeeep midrange.

I think this is the first Dri-FIT ad I’ve come across.

WB got in athletic wear?

Well, we’re well past 2019, no 12-foot rims and no five point shots. Does the 25 or 50-point shots from MTV Rock & Jock count?

NBA VHS always

Where can I get that Miami Heat denim shirt?

The Marbury 2!

The SLAM

Derek Anderson over Adonal Foyle!

The Last Shot

Reggie for the win over Jason Kidd!