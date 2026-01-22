Back to the (more recent) future! It’s 2005! Metta World Peace was still known as Ron Artest, Lindsay Whalen was still on the Sun, and Kevin Durant was about to start his senior year of high school! Dig in!

News & Notes

I’ll always remember Lindsay Whalen as playing for the Lynx.

Marvin Williams

Ben Gordon! I don’t know about you, but I loved those mid-2000s Bulls teams. Kirk Hinrich! Luol Deng! Chris Duhon! Eddy Curry! My unserious hot take: The 2004-2008(ish) era Bulls could have been what the OKC Thunder are now.

Some big names in here!

Ron Artest

Take a look back at the 2005 playoffs!

Ed Macauley!

Say whaaaaat?!?

Where were you when you witnessed/heard about the Malice at the Palace? I was in a car with my then-girlfriend and her friend on our way to dinner. A friend of mine who was watching the game called me right after it happened (this was obviously in the days before I could bring up a video of it on my phone) and was giving me the play-by-play. “WHAT?!?!?” I screamed repeatedly into the phone after each detail. My girlfriend and her friend were yelling at me for being too loud.

Side note: I wonder who won Artest’s shirt, and do they still have it??

Some letters

Posterized!

I want a 24x36 version of this poster singed by Nash and Dirk.

Kicks!

Best Ads

Nike

Nissan

Got love for my shoes

RBK

Starter

An all new cologne from Michael Jordan

Converse

Reebok, not Rbk

Mountain Dew, not Mtn Dew

Foot Locker

Nation of Hoop

New Balance

Right Guard Xtreme

Magic still fighting the good fight with his sneaker brand

Speed Stick

Twentyinchstrong

SHAQ x shuffleboard

And 1

Adidas (all-time commercial below)

The SLAM

T-Mac on Shawn Bradley