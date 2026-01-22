SLAM Magazine Review - August 2005
Ron Artest, the mid-2000s Bulls, and some all-Americans you may have heard of.
Back to the (more recent) future! It’s 2005! Metta World Peace was still known as Ron Artest, Lindsay Whalen was still on the Sun, and Kevin Durant was about to start his senior year of high school! Dig in!
News & Notes
I’ll always remember Lindsay Whalen as playing for the Lynx.
Marvin Williams
Ben Gordon! I don’t know about you, but I loved those mid-2000s Bulls teams. Kirk Hinrich! Luol Deng! Chris Duhon! Eddy Curry! My unserious hot take: The 2004-2008(ish) era Bulls could have been what the OKC Thunder are now.
Some big names in here!
Ron Artest
Take a look back at the 2005 playoffs!
Ed Macauley!
Say whaaaaat?!?
Where were you when you witnessed/heard about the Malice at the Palace? I was in a car with my then-girlfriend and her friend on our way to dinner. A friend of mine who was watching the game called me right after it happened (this was obviously in the days before I could bring up a video of it on my phone) and was giving me the play-by-play. “WHAT?!?!?” I screamed repeatedly into the phone after each detail. My girlfriend and her friend were yelling at me for being too loud.
Side note: I wonder who won Artest’s shirt, and do they still have it??
Some letters
Posterized!
I want a 24x36 version of this poster singed by Nash and Dirk.
Kicks!
Best Ads
Nike
Nissan
Got love for my shoes
RBK
Starter
An all new cologne from Michael Jordan
Converse
Reebok, not Rbk
Mountain Dew, not Mtn Dew
Foot Locker
Nation of Hoop
New Balance
Right Guard Xtreme
Magic still fighting the good fight with his sneaker brand
Speed Stick
Twentyinchstrong
SHAQ x shuffleboard
And 1
Adidas (all-time commercial below)
The SLAM
T-Mac on Shawn Bradley
That Mountain Dew ad is fantastic!