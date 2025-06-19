A big welcome to new subscribers! I’m glad you’re here and hope you enjoy Basketball Shorts! These newsletters are typically too big for email, so be sure to click the link to get the full experience.

A quick programming note: a lot of what makes these old magazines fun to review is the ads. The problem is that there is an overlap between the ads in Inside Stuff and the ads in SLAM. I’ll do my best not to post duplicates, but it’s probably going to happen (in this issue, in fact!). And sometimes(!) there are ads that I love so much I’m going to post them again regardless (like Space Jam!).

News & Notes

‘Legalize Kemp’ is the best possible title for this piece.

Say whaaaaat?!?

Tony Gervino killing it in this issue’s Sixth Man. Unfortunately, I don’t have the issue he’s referencing. But I assure you, I’ll complete the requested arts and crafts project outlined in the letter as soon as I get one.

Joe Richardson with the lesson in British basketball history. Who has a Steve Bucknail mixtape?

SneakadaMonth

And 1’s ‘The Stephon Marbury’

Best Ads

I’m wondering if I want to wear this jersey..

It’s the Grant Hill III!

It’s usually the video game ad where I tell you that they don’t make them like this anymore. Case in point, NBA Hang Time from Midway!

Eddie Jones for Top Dawg

Chucky Brown for Big Ball Sports

I think the Kobe Adidas ads rank pretty high on the all-time ‘90s hoop ads pantheon. That gives me an idea for a future issue..

Anyone ever win a prize on one of these? I’m 0-forever

Starbury for First Down USA

SONIC BOOM!

Perfection

Chuck D’s solo album! Available at all Blockbuster Music locations!

The Trap from FILA

It’ll cost a whole heck of a lot more than $29.98 to meet MJ. Having said that, I’d be thrilled to own this VHS set

More VHS!

Mean muggin’ Scottie reppin’ Sports Specialities

For real though, did anyone ever win any of these prizes?

Nice

I’m ready to jam

OMG I forgot about Magic’s MVP shoes!

Sign me up! Can’t wait to check out their web sight!

Psycho Chihuahua vs Big Dog, who ya got??

Get ready for Network AND Modem-to-Modem play!

HBO’s Rebound!

Can’t get enough of Adidas Kobe

The SLAM

Shawn Kemp features in this issue’s slamadamonth!

The Last Shot

Penny with the last shot against Chicago!