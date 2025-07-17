Another banger of an issue. As usual, it’s too long for email, so click the link so you don’t miss anything like a (spoiler alert!) Larry Spriggs game winner.

News & Notes

Great piece on my man, Steve Nash.

Scoop Jackson on Penny

Indiana Pacers Legend, and on the Mount Rushmore of great basketball players who don’t look like they should be great basketball players, Chris Mullin.

Nets vs Nuggets for the ‘76 ABA Trophy? Yes, please.

Billy Harris

probs the best hoops photo i’ve ever seen.

Tauja and Tamika Catchings!

Say whaaaaat?!?

Tony with some tough love for Chris Webber

Lots of love for the Chamique Holdsclaw cover in this issue’s letters!

Posterized!

Nope.

SneakadaMonth

Kicks everywhere

Best Ads

Silvertab! Obvs the hippest denim ever.

N64 Sports

Damn that’s extreme

Incredible ad for SportCenter. Peak ‘90s.

Michael Jordan Cologne!

Skechers Sport!

NBA Live 99 featuring Antoine Walker, cyber athlete!

Cybertek? Only at Foot Locker? Someone tell me what this is.

New Balance, endorsed by no one..yet

Nike Hike

That’s an incredible deal for $59.95

Can I do this, like, now?

Above the Rim

And 1 presents the internet

Dope Adidas ad

The SLAM

Dominique from the ‘88 Dunk Contest!

The Last Shot

Larry Spriggs with the game winner!