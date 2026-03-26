SLAM Magazine Review - December 2004
T-Mac! Tiger Woods! Grandmama in 2004!
After a brief Inside Stuff interlude, we’re back to the SLAM reviews. This week, we fast forward to 2004! Read on to experience the fallout of the Tracy McGrady/Steve Francis trade, Dwight Howard coming into his rookie year, and the legendary Tiger Woods PGA Tour video games! It’s a jam-packed issue of SLAM!
News & Notes
Rookie hype
Steve Francis
T-Mac!
Bits and bobs of a season preview
Great feature of Michael Dickerson
Bob Cousy!
Had to throw this in since the Tiger Woods PGA Tour series is an all-timer for me
Say whaaaaat?!?
Russ on the T-Mac/Steve Francis trade
Some letters
Posterized!
Kicks!
Best Ads
Nike
K-Swiss
Boost Mobile
Foot Locker
Mitchell & Ness
Wait. I thought this issue was from 2004, not 1991?
NBA button-ups!
My Tony Hawk game playing days ended after Pro Skater 2
Bubblicious
New Era
King of Shaves, Jason Kidd
More NBA dress shirts
Adidas
The SLAM
Ricky Davis at Arco Arena!
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