After a brief Inside Stuff interlude, we’re back to the SLAM reviews. This week, we fast forward to 2004! Read on to experience the fallout of the Tracy McGrady/Steve Francis trade, Dwight Howard coming into his rookie year, and the legendary Tiger Woods PGA Tour video games! It’s a jam-packed issue of SLAM!

News & Notes

Rookie hype

Steve Francis

T-Mac!

Bits and bobs of a season preview

Great feature of Michael Dickerson

Bob Cousy!

Had to throw this in since the Tiger Woods PGA Tour series is an all-timer for me

Say whaaaaat?!?

Russ on the T-Mac/Steve Francis trade

Some letters

Posterized!

Kicks!

Best Ads

Nike

K-Swiss

Boost Mobile

Foot Locker

Mitchell & Ness

Wait. I thought this issue was from 2004, not 1991?

NBA button-ups!

My Tony Hawk game playing days ended after Pro Skater 2

Bubblicious

New Era

King of Shaves, Jason Kidd

More NBA dress shirts

Adidas

The SLAM

Ricky Davis at Arco Arena!