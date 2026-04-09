SLAM Magazine Review - February 2005
AI, DWade, TMac, nicknames galore!
Welcome in! We’re in the year 2005 with Allen Iverson wearing a suit!
Features, etc.
Betty Lennox!
2nd year DWade
Corey Maggette
Iverson, wearing said suit
Michael Redd
Marques Johnson
Say whaaaaat?!?
Russ dunking on Hoop..
Letters
Posterized!
Kicks!
Best Ads
Nike and LeBron
I think this is where paintball jumped the shark
Seek truth
Anyone here own one of these jerseys?
LA Gear featuring Ron Artest
Blade: Trinity
And 1
Paul Pierce for Spaulding
Eastbay forever
More And 1
T-Mac for Adidas
The SLAM
Vince Carter on Samuel Dalembert
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