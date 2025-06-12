SLAM Magazine Review - January 1998
Antoine Carr, more Detlef Schrempf, and a game winner for Shaq!
News & Notes
Take a look at the ‘Honorable Mentions’ section of this college all-American article, and let me know if you can make a championship caliber team. I think you could!
I will read any and all features on Detlef Schrempf.
LOVED this feature on Moses Malone.
Antoine Carr is the man.
Say whaaaaat?!?
The Sixth Man might be my favorite part of SLAM. This month’s issue is no exception.
LBerry had some stuff to get off his chest in this issue’s letters. Holy Smokes.
SneakadaMonth
No official sneakadamonth, but a fun showcase of some dope signature sneakers.
Best Ads
The GH4 by FILA. Fun story: I found my Grant Hill Pistons jersey the other day when I was going through boxes in my basement. I’m going to wear it every day this summer.
Stackhouse and Marbury repping Mountain Dew.
LJ is BOSS.
This Jordan ad is awesome.
I say it at least once in every newsletter, but they don’t make them like this anymore.
21 watts?!?! Buckle up and make sure your furniture is bolted to the floor!
Dennis Rodman had a signature HoopSaq!
FILA is all over this magazine. Maybe it’s just where I grew up, but I don’t remember a lot of kids wearing FILA sneakers.
Having said that, I do not recall ANYBODY wearing New Balance basketball sneakers in 1998.
Jamie Foxx for First Down USA.
NBA Grooves! Only $14.98 (or less).
The Answer.
Anyone familiar with this brand?
Incredible work from 3Deep.
This would have been pretty dope to have for playing night games at the park.
What is Hoop Rat?
The KB8.
The SLAM
A KG jam highlights this issue’s slamadamonth!
The Last Shot
Shaq features in this issue’s last shot. Writer Ben Osborne not pulling any punches talking about Shaq’s clutch game.
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