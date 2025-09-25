It’s Starbury’s world and we’re just living in it. Welcome to January 1999!

News & Notes

Great piece on Ron Mercer

Lamar!

Wally!

Starbury on Starbury, with Scoop.

Cynthia Cooper! Bring back the Comets!

It’s the ‘98-’ 99 NBA Preview!

The NBL’s Simon Kerle! I added a short highlight video, but look this dude up. He’s wild.

Choctaw Central High’s girls basketball team!

Willis Reed!

Say whaaaaat?!?

Tony looking back on five years of SLAM in this issue’s sixth man. He also notes that early issues of SLAM are sold out, creating a future eBay frenzy for yours truly.

Talk some trash.

Kicks!

Best Ads

NBA Shootout 99. The realism is beyond anything I could ever imagine.

Love these SportsCenter ads

Kismet rising reminds me of ‘A Scanner Darkly’

Michael Jordan cologne. What a time.

The KB8 II!

GH5!

Skybox

Join the Navy!

Big Ball Sports

New Balance

Who here had a Kaboom Box?

Fox Sports College Hoops ‘99

K Swiss and Finish Line

Zi Sport

The SLAM

AI on Marcus Camby!

The Last Shot

The last (golf) shot with Shawn Bradley!