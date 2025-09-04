It’s June ‘98!
News & Notes
It’s the future, now in the past!
Nick Van Exel
Does college VC get talked about enough?
Defending Dikembe
Scoop on the Glove
Scoop on Tammi Reiss
Scoop getting his work in this month. This one is on Antoine Walker.
Big Dog
Paul Silas!
Tony on Spike
Say whaaaaat?!?
the sixth man featuring an NCAA scoring controversy
For those unfamiliar with what Tony is talking about, here is the Wikipedia entry on the topic:
Let’s talk some trash
Kicks!
Best Ads
Scottie for Nike F.I.T.
New Era
It’s the NBA Playoffs!
Pat Ewing for milk
More Spike!
Pippen’s nose
GimmeTheBall
Foot Locker
Give me that free color catalog
Rim Rocka
And 1
Kobe & Adidas
The SLAM
Ron Mercer over Jaren Jackson. Good lord.
The Last Shot
Vin Baker
Thanks for reading Basketball Shorts! Subscribe for free to relive the glory of ‘90s hoops.
Payton for MVP in 98’? Gonna have to go back and look at that season
This was the first SLAM magazine I bought!