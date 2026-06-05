SLAM Magazine Review - June 2005
Vince, Yao, and Majerle takes his talents to South Beach
This issue is a full drinking-age adult old this month. Happiest of birthdays!
News & Notes
A top 10 and Mardy Collins
Everything on this page is perfect
Yao
Vince
Where does All-Star Weekend 2005 rank all time?
Just a great pic of A’mare
Dan Majerle on the Heat is v 2005
Say whaaaaat?!?
New EIC Ryan Jones on a Vince (and SLAM) rebirth
Luckily for A. Nikkhoo from Houston, TX, Nashty graces the cover of SLAM in November!
Posterized!
SneakadaMonth
Best Ads
Nike
DWade for Converse
G Unit
Jason Kidd is the king of shaves
Jumpman
Old Spice
One detail I really enjoy in this ad is the kinda-but-not-really blurred out SSX cover. That game was dope.
Right Guard X-treme
Headmaster
The SLAM
Great dunk. I have a friend who is a diehard Hawks fan and brought Josh Smith into any and all "greatest player to ever play” conversation.
Also, is this the first time a player was featured on the poster and SLAMADAMONTH is the same issue??
Thanks for reading Basketball Shorts! Subscribe for hoops nostalgia.
The type treatment playfullness in SLAM is always greatly appreciated.
ICONIC cover sets the tone for the whole issue! Love it.