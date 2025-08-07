There’s a lot of Antonio McDyess in this issue. I didn’t include it all, but wanted everyone to know in case there a some big McDyess fans among the readership.

Also, I got this issue on eBay and inside I found the original receipt. I was more excited to find this than anything else in this issue, which is saying something because this issue is awesome.

News & Notes

Some dope photos of some great players.

Scoop making the case for Pippen as the league’s best player.

The Rockets take London

Say whaaaaat?!?

Interesting Sixth Man for this issue when looking back with nearly 30 years of hindsight. Joe Smith was Joe Smith, Marcus Camby, after three years of college ball, had a solid NBA career (his years in Denver were his best). But Duncan was in a whole other stratosphere, and I think we knew it at the time. Duncan did end up playing four years at Wake before going pro, which I’m sure helped his development, and it didn’t hurt that he was drafted by the Spurs and had Pop and David Robinson to learn from.

Mostly love in this issue’s trash talk.

Posterized!

Another poster! KG and Reign Man!

SneakadaMonth

The Stack Mid

More kicks!

Best Ads

I loved these two-page Nike ads. Here’s one featuring Rasheed Wallace.

Grant Hill for Sprite!

Grant Hill for FILA! I’ll never think of FILA without thinking of Grant Hill.

I’ll never not post this Big Ball Sports ad featuring Sam Cassell in the most forced pose I’ve ever seen.

Seriously thought this was a cigar ad for a second.

Flight. Call now.

IN THE ZONE

I’m a sucker for a good sweepstakes

Eddie Jones for Top Dawg Clothing

I always wanted to try BMG or Columbia House, but never knew if they were actually legit.

Nick Van Exel for Reebok

No Fear

Power SIRge. Lol.

John Starks for Reebok

Take me to the dance

Puma

So intense

Too much technology! Up-to-date sports stats? And it’s portable??? Wowzer!

LJ for And 1

More Jalen Rose Adidas

The SLAM

THE BIG DOG!

I couldn’t find a video of the dunk, so I decided to animate the stills from the page. Basketball Shorts is always innovating!

The Last Shot

Rik Smits!