News & Notes
Who doesn’t love pictures of the best dunkers of all time?
Suns Sam Cassell is like Celtics Dominique, but not really.
Fun write-up on Sheri Sam written by Jeff Pearlman!
Folks, your new-look Los Angeles Lakers!
Here it is, y’all. The divisive, pro/con Dennis Rodman article that was the ire of fans in the last newsletter. Scoop Jackson takes the pro-Rodman argument: Dude does his job, brings energy, is consistent. Tony Gervino takes the anti-Rodman take: He’s selfish, there are plenty of players in NBA history that brought down as many rebounds per game as Roman, and still scored, lack of sportsmanship, inferiority complex.
I’ve heard both sides of this argument in the ‘90s. Kids I went to school with loved Rodman (for the most part), parents did not.
Love this article on clutch shooting before clutch was a stat!
Dave Bing! Don’t confuse the title of this article with the ‘90s television show of the same name.
Just a couple of dudes kicking back, playing Playstation..
Say whaaaaat?!?
Tony letting his feelings be known on Rodman. I’m learning so much here.
SLAM is such a great magazine. I’m trying to track down a copy of the 1996 draft issue that doesn’t cost more than it should lol.
Posterized!
Another issue, another missing poster. Le sigh.
SneakadaMonth
The Question, in all its glory
Best Ads
Call now
Ahh... a world before cell phones, when you had to use the landline at the hotel reception desk to get important messages.
NBA In The Zone 2!
Finally, a new Sports Specialities ad!
I KNOW I’ve posted this ad in an Inside Stuff review, but I can’t help but think about how comfortable those shooting shirts look.
There can be only one #1
Love these shirts that use the same vernacular as everyone I used to chat with on AOL Instant Messenger. Also, I don’t think “outerlimits” is one word.
Y’all heard about the internet yet?
How many And 1 Starbury ads are there???
The SLAM
Grant Hill over Mark Davis while wearing the greatest jersey the NBA has ever created.
The Last Shot
MJ!
You’ve all seen this one, but here it is again:
