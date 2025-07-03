Here it is, y’all. The divisive, pro/con Dennis Rodman article that was the ire of fans in the last newsletter. Scoop Jackson takes the pro-Rodman argument: Dude does his job, brings energy, is consistent. Tony Gervino takes the anti-Rodman take: He’s selfish, there are plenty of players in NBA history that brought down as many rebounds per game as Roman, and still scored, lack of sportsmanship, inferiority complex.

I’ve heard both sides of this argument in the ‘90s. Kids I went to school with loved Rodman (for the most part), parents did not.