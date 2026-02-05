Before we get to the latest issue, I have a quick question for y’all:

We’re keeping the mid-2000s vibes alive with this dope issue featuring Amar’e Stoudemire!

Headliners

A lot of fun features in this issue!

Jamaal Tinsley!

Brent Barry!

Amar’e!

Emeka Okafor!

Despite what you may think of John Stockton as a person, there’s no denying that his shorts were short.

Say whaaaaat?!?

Posterized!

I like to keep the vibes positive around here, but I have a quick gripe I need to get off my chest: This issue’s poster, while technically two-sided, is only a poster on one side; the other side is an ad disguised as a poster. This will not stand.

Kicks!

Best Ads

Nike x Lebron

The Truth

DWade for Converse

I loved it when the NBA wore Reebok

Reinvent menswear more often

From this day forward, every time I use the internet, I will announce that I will be downloading the lowdown!

Foot Locker

Paul Pierce for Spalding

Nation of Hoop

Majestic jerseys

In the immortal words of Kevin McCallister: Is this toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association?

And 1

The SLAM