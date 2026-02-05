SLAM Magazine Review - March 2005
We’re keeping the mid-2000s vibes alive with this dope issue featuring Amar’e Stoudemire!
Headliners
A lot of fun features in this issue!
Jamaal Tinsley!
Brent Barry!
Amar’e!
Emeka Okafor!
Despite what you may think of John Stockton as a person, there’s no denying that his shorts were short.
Say whaaaaat?!?
Posterized!
I like to keep the vibes positive around here, but I have a quick gripe I need to get off my chest: This issue’s poster, while technically two-sided, is only a poster on one side; the other side is an ad disguised as a poster. This will not stand.
Kicks!
Best Ads
Nike x Lebron
The Truth
DWade for Converse
I loved it when the NBA wore Reebok
Reinvent menswear more often
From this day forward, every time I use the internet, I will announce that I will be downloading the lowdown!
Foot Locker
Paul Pierce for Spalding
Nation of Hoop
Majestic jerseys
In the immortal words of Kevin McCallister: Is this toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association?
And 1
The SLAM
