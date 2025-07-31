After a slew of issues from 1998, we’re heading back to a time when the SEGA Genesis reigned supreme (at least for another few months). Welcome to May of 1995!
News & Notes
Scoop Jackson on Scottie Pippen!
Webber and Sprewell. More Scoop!
Really dope article on Pistol Pete!
Work on your free-throw skills with Reggie!
Say whaaaaat?!?
A pretty mild sixth man this month
Trash talk! Antonio G. isn’t afraid of offending anyone!
Posterized!
We have a poster!! Alonzo and Kemp! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
SneakadaMonth
Kicks!
Best Ads
The Hill
I always loved a Series II
Kim Toney for Champion
NBA on TNT featuring SLAM Magazine favorite, Chris Webber.
Latrell Sprewell for Converse!
Karl Malone for Starter. Incredible.
Avia
Coach K College Basketball. Was this for SEGA Genesis?
Iconic
NBA Action ‘95 starring David Robinson!
Xanthus
Dope ad for Hoop Dreams!
No Look
An And 1 ad without Stephon Marbury is...weird.
Jalen Rose for Adidas
The SLAM
Penny Hardaway puts Patrick Ewing on a poster!
The Last Shot
Ralph Sampson with the game winner during Game 5 on the 1986 Western Conference Finals.
i loved this issue so much as a kid. i have that cover and jalen rose ad seared in my memory.