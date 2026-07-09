SLAM Magazine Review - May 2005
DWade, Kirk Hinrich, and a dope Manu poster
News & Notes
League Pass for the real ones
Herb Williams!
Duke JJ
Steve Nash!
Chris Bosh!
Ray Allen!
This issue’s cover star, Dwayne Wade!
I really wanted Hinrich’s Bulls to be something
Rolandooooooooo Blackman!
Say whaaaaat?!?
Posterized!
Love this Manu poster!
Kicks!
Best Ads
Rbk
Lot 29
Tekken 5!
More Rbk
Have it your way
The SLAM
Stromile Swift on Yao!
Thanks for reading Basketball Shorts! Subscribe for hoops nostalgia.
Is JJ playing without socks???
I loved how SLAM would mix stories about current players with past guys who might have been underrated. Rolando Blackman is a perfect example of that.