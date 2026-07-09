Basketball Shorts

Basketball Shorts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. Palma's avatar
M. Palma
2d

Is JJ playing without socks???

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Shorts
Neil Paine's avatar
Neil Paine
3d

I loved how SLAM would mix stories about current players with past guys who might have been underrated. Rolando Blackman is a perfect example of that.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Shorts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture