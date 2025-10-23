*Record scratch*

Did that just say November 2005!?!

Yep, you read that correctly. I’m celebrating two years of Basketball Shorts - a newsletter wholly dedicated to ‘90s hoops - by reviewing an issue of SLAM from 2005.

But this isn’t just a random issue; it’s my favorite issue of SLAM. This is the Steve Nash issue.

Nash was (and still is) my guy. From his days on the Mavericks running with Dirk and Finley, to the Seven Seconds or Less Suns teams, even to his unfortunately injury-riddled Lakers tenure. Back when Cuban lowballed Nash during free agency and he went to Phoenix, I was devastated. Those Dallas teams were really gelling and seemed poised to continue their title run during the next couple of seasons. But alas, Nash departed and landed with the Suns. Needless to say, I was more than thrilled with Mike D’Antoni’s plan for building an offense around Nash. Despite not winning a title, or even making the Finals, the Suns played some of the most exciting and fun basketball I’ve ever had the pleasure to watch. And Nash went on to win two (almost three) MVPs during his time in Phoenix, which wouldn’t have happened if we stayed in Dallas.

Anyhow, I could talk about Steve Nash for as long as someone would allow me. But I’m not sure what’s left to be said, and I don’t think I add anything new to the conversation, other than he should have won a third MVP. But I will wax nostalgic about his incredible passing, his shooting stroke, his leadership, and all the fantastic and impossible highlight plays he made throughout his career.

While this issue is a departure from the standard ‘90s fare you’ve become accustomed to, the good news is that this issue remains steeped in as much nostalgia as any other I’ve reviewed. Let’s get to it!

News & Notes

My man, Martell Webster

Jermaine O’Neal

Darkooooooo!

The Sun King, Steve Nash! The only problem I have with the Nash Era Suns is the jerseys. And I hate to say that. Anyhow, pretty great feature on the league MVP and how his life has changed after winning the award (not much, he says).

Also, I felt like the interview was about to take a weird turn at this point:

Robert Parish!

High School Kevin Durant!

Say whaaaaat?!?

Ryan Jones on the future of SLAM in this issue’s sixth man. Also, I’ve never been able to find the other cover of this Nash issue. Anyone who has one and is willing to part with it, hit me up.

Trash talk! Mike Mikho trashing the letters themselves is some all-time meta letter writing. He’s got a point, though; a lot of these letters are mostly just singing the praises of the mag.

Posterized!

Iggy and JR!

Kicks!

Best Ads

Nike Invincible. All time. And the highest of high tops.

Big Dogs only lol

2005 is smack dab in the middle of my “I buy NBA Live every year” era. No exceptions. This ad is absolutely incredible.

Thought this was an ad for The Sopranos for a minute.

Let’s go.

Pony! For the longest time, I thought Pony only made baseball cleats. Shout out Willie Mays Hayes.

Great converse ad. My old court looks like the far left.

BK Chicken Fries!

Game Boy Micro. I didn’t get past Game Boy Pocket. Sick tho.

Was anyone here a Foot Locker VIP?

Magic32 footwear??

Shaq on the beach…in Miami..

I love how they were still doing mail-in contests in 2005.

Dwayne Wade for McDavid USA

NBA 2K6

Boost Mobile

187 Ride or Die

Ringtones for sale!

And 1

Adidas feat. T-Mac!

The SLAM

Noel Felix on the Bobcats. Is this the first (and only?) Slamadamonth that happened at a community college?

A few thoughts on NBA Opening Night on NBC

NBC’s broadcast on Tuesday night was everything I wanted it to be and more.

I only saw a little bit of the pre game stuff, but watched as multiple microphones and earpieces went haywire (opening night hiccups!). The crew handled it well, especially Vince, who had the assist to T-Mac with his own microphone.

I never felt as old as I did watching some of the young stars of the NBA respond to a question regarding their memories of the NBA on NBC. Ant’s response of ‘Michael Jordan’ was the only thing other than blank faces, idks and Chet’s dagger of “I wasn’t alive yet.” Good lord.

Patrick Ewing saying “cue the music.”

Bridging the old and the new, roundball rock hit. It was my era again, but it was new! It was everything I remembered and wanted it to be. If you haven’t seen it, I’d highly recommend watching it.

Rakim! I haven’t listened to Guess Who’s Back in FOREVER.

Have you ever seen that video of the guy playing Goldeneye for the first time in years and he loses it when the Bond music hits? That was me last night.