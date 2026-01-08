Happy New Year! Basketball Shorts is kicking off 2026 by going back to 1994 with the premier issue of SLAM! This is all thanks to my wonderful wife, who gave me this issue for Christmas. I had been hemming and hawing about buying this one on eBay for a while, trying to find it in decent condition at a reasonable price, but never pulling the trigger. I’m happy to say that my wife decided for me. Enjoy!

News & Notes

Anthony Mason’s hair was a popular topic in the ‘90s.

Ladies and Gentleman, your Rap Rookie of the Year: Shaquille O’Neal!

Outside of MJ, I think there’s a strong argument that the most ‘90s basketball thing ever is LJ, ‘Zo, and the Charlotte Hornets.

In hoops, it doesn’t get much better than a vicious block. And while I will say that the reasonable side of my brain always says that a blocker should always try to hold the ball and maintain possession, there is something so enjoyable (and so soul-crushing for the blockee) watching one’s shot get sent 10 rows up. Anyway, enjoy these sick blocks!

Barkley!

Joe Hammond!

This might be my favorite thing in the entire issue. Pooh Richardson loves Hall and Oates! Webber and Mashburn blasting Dr. Dre! Reggie Miller refusing to answer! All gold.

Horace Grant on his hero, the Undertaker. Do yourself a favor and read this.

Say whaaaaat?!?

If the answers on this survey are legit, this kid was living the dream.

In the history of this newsletter, I’m not sure anything has made me say “say whaaaat?’ more than this.

Kicks!

Best Ads

NBA Jam Session

Foot Locker

House Party 3. Clearly, the best of all the House Party movies.

This is probably the best print ad that features Dan Majerle

Xanthus

The future of trading cards

Going broke

NBA JAM forever

Fleer!

There’s a party in the paint and everyone’s invited

Anyone read this? Would love a review thaaanks

Shaq Pepsi ads are never not awesome

Just love

The SLAM

The Last Shot