KG & Star, Alex English, and an all-time dunk
I’m back. It’s been a long two weeks, but I’m happy to get back on track with these reviews! I have a few more ‘90s issues left and continue to hunt down more. The eBay market for back issues is WILD. I think I’ve talked about it before in this newsletter, but the price range for some issues is strange. I know a lot of folks selling these want to make as much money as possible, but pricing a mag at $229.99 or best offer, when it can easily be found for $50 or less, and typically sells for around that much is mind-boggling. There are so many listings that just sit there because folks think some of these issues are worth more than they are.
That’s a long way of saying get ready for the 2000s lol.
Anyway, this issue was a recent eBay find! It’s October 1997! Let’s do it!
News & Notes
Mario Elie
Cheryl Miller and her Phoenix Mercury
Kevin Garnett is the Young Assassinator
Stephon Marbury is the Chef
Here’s your ‘97-’98 NBA Preview!
Teresa Weatherspoon
Alex English!
Say whaaaaat?!?
Tony on getting KG and Steph together for a photo shoot
In this issue’s letters - Spurs over the Bulls in the finals? In the year of our lord 1998??
Posterized!
Gary Payton and NBA JAM Legend Tom Gugliotta
Kicks!
Best Ads
KG for Nike
Coca-Cola
FILA
Nick Van Exel for Reebok
New Balance
Big Ball Sports
Foot Locker and the Nike Air Flight ‘97
Penny for Sports Specialities
Coming soon.
And 1
Adidas
The SLAM
Ewing over Mourning. Good lord.
The Last Shot
MJ!
