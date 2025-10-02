This issue was a lot of fun to re-read! Also, it’s a very pro-Knicks issue. Knicks players are featured in Slamadamonth, The Last Shot, and there is a great feature on Marcus Camby. Dig in!

News & Notes

Great piece on Marcus Camby!

Michael Bradley on Jalen Rose

Brian Grant!

Malik Rose!

I believed in Lamar in 1999. Maybe I still do?

Awesome piece on Lauren Jackson!

Darrell Armstrong!

Vince & T-Mac

UCLA vs Houston in ‘68

Tiny! These photos are incredible.

Say whaaaaat?!?

Tony on Lamar

Incredible letters. “Out like The Magic Hour” will now be part of my household vernacular. God help my wife.

Posterized!

Chris Webber and Jason Kidd

Kicks!

Best Ads

Camp Flight all the way

I love that Nautica got in on the sneaker game for a while.

Vince for PUMA!

Do the Dew

Starburst hard candy was incredible.

Foot Locker House of Hoops!

Jordin Sportswear. WHAT?! Imagine the disappointment children across the world felt when they asked their parents for Jordans, and got Jordins instead.

Kicks no. 2

And 1

The SLAM

Sprewell on Jaren Jackson!

The Last Shot

Allan Houston for the win!