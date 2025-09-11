Welcome to September 1995! Se7en is dominating the box office, the Yankees are on their way to make the playoffs for the first time in the Don Mattingly era, and Arvydas Sabonis is about to embark on his rookie season that should have earned him Rookie of the Year honors (but that’s a rant for another time).
News & Notes
Scoop on Payton. Still a g thang.
Grant Hill before the new jerseys.
Looking back at these rookie grades 30 years after the fact is WILD.
Earl Manigault!
Spike Lee’s hoop dreamers
Say whaaaaat?!?
Tony on choking in this issue’s sixth man
Talk some trash
Posterized!
Hakeem and the Glide!
SneakadaMonth
The second annual sneaker test in its entirety.
The Converse Raw Energy!
Best Ads
Hersey Hawkins for FILA. So dope.
Powerade
Levi’s
Actual size
I’ll take all of these
Foot Locker and the Nike Flight 65
Xanthus
Is this true?
LaPhonso Ellis for Pony
Love these hats
BIKE!
Big Ball Sports
Airbrone ‘95!
Jock Jams!
Technology!
And 1!
Call now.
The SLAM
Kemp!
The Last Shot
Paxson for the win!
You’ve all probably seen the shot, but here’s a fun breakdown of it from Jalen Rose:
