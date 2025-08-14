I’m making an attempt to jump around which month/year magazine I review each week to keep things fresh. One thing I noticed when writing the Inside Stuff reviews in chronological order was that, while the ads were different issue to issue, it still felt a little repetitive. One issue might have a cool Adidas ad with Jalen Rose, the next would have a similar ad, just with a different player. It’s a small tweak, but I think it makes each newsletter a little more fun to read.

Also, re: ads, I know I’ve written that I try to avoid repeating ads from older issues that I’ve already published, but I realized it’s not easy going back each week and double-checking that I did or did not post an old And 1 ad or whatever. To that end, to accommodate new readers and my mental well-being, I’m going to stop doing that. There’s a lot of great ads in these magazines so an occasional repeat feels like something I shouldn’t fret over (I’m not sure anyone notices, tbh).

Any way, this issue dope. Let’s get to it!

Which camp are you in?

I think this might be the first auto ad I’ve seen in any of my reviews.

The ghost of ‘70s Dr. J for Converse

And 1

And 1 again..

And again…

That’s enough.

Vince Carter for Puma!

Pepsi!

New Balance has come a long way, no?

Busta Rhymes for Mountain Dew!

K-Swiss

Reebok trying to get into the Trapper Keeper game? I think I remember seeing these at school.

Is Starburst trying to say that attention spans are long or short with this ad?

Converse and Master P!

The Gravity Games!

One last ad for And 1

Adidas

Marcus Camby on Mutombo!

Sean Elliott and the Memorial Day Miracle!