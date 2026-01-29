SLAM Magazine Review - September 2005
The Spurs! Larry Hughes! Melo! Lots of Ads!
News & Notes
Let’s go!
Miss the Monarchs :(
Melo
What a night!
Tayshaun Prince
Robert Horry, perennial Finals superstar
The 2005 Finals!
Turns out, the value of the Euro is strong to quite strong
George Mikan
Say whaaaaat?!?
Posterized!
Tayshaun’s armpit and an all-time Ginobli poster
Kicks!
Best Ads
Kobe for Nike
Nissan
K Swiss
Where’s roadrunner?
DWade for Converse
More Converse
Nation of Hoop
I’ll take Pistol Pete ‘Homework Basketball’ over this any day of the week
RBK
Roca Wear
Sean John
I thought Pony only made baseball cleats?
Nike
Ecko
Do you believe?
Dope hats
New Balance
Snoop for Pony. Wait, what?
Spalding
More Spalding!
The SLAM
Robert Horry throwing it down!
The Last Shot
Not a real last shot, but it’s such a dope ad, it’s the perfect close to this issue.
Thanks for reading Basketball Shorts! Subscribe for hoops nostalgia.