SLAM Magazine Review - Summer 1994
Pearl Jam, dunks, and NBA JAM secret codes
It’s the second-ever issue of SLAM! NBA JAM’s Secret Codes????? I’m in!
News & Notes
Another mention on Barkley for governor. Long-time readers will remember he talked about this in an interview in this issue of Inside Stuff.
Hoopers and their cars
Dis is incredble
Reign Man
So, who is the Man??
Rodman one-on-one with Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament?
A piece on Jalen Rose written by Mitch Albom? The guy who wrote Tuesdays with Morrie??
1994 High School All-Americans
Highlights from the ‘94 Dunk Contest
Shhhh! Secret codes for NBA JAM! Any of you lovely readers ever play as Bill Clinton?
Taste Test - Vin Baker with a real Sophie’s Choice.
Say whaaaaat?!?
The Sixth Man with a Lillehammer Olympics reference. It’s definitely 1994.
Lots of love in this issue’s letters. Also, a reader from Juneau has asked for a piece on Trajan Langdon. Let’s go to the highlight reel!
Kicks!
Best Ads
Shaq Attaq III with Instapump!
Fleer was my favorite card brand as a kid. They always had the best designs and the best inserts.
Gatorade
John Starks for Adidas
The sole of a basketball shoe, but looks like a sandal???
Xanthus
Skybox
FILA
NBA Showdown ‘94!
Manny’s
Haven’t looked for one of these on eBay yet, but I’m going to.
Converse
Barkley Shut Up and Jam!
Jammit!
Shaq for Pepsi
Foot Locker
The SLAM
David Robinson, with a kiss from Dennis.
The Last Shot
Christian Laettner! All-timer.
