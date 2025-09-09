Back in May, I posted the following:

Obviously, that turned out to be a bit of a lie. I returned shortly thereafter, publishing SLAM Magazine reviews.

But anyhow, I’ve always loved the idea of the fantasy league Bill Simmons wrote about on Grantland back in 2011, so that’s what I’m doing (hopefully).

Here’s a bird's-eye view of the league:

12 teams (maybe 10 or 11, depending on how close we can get)

This would be a salary cap league, using the official NBA cap of $154.647M

Players are drafted at their 2025-26 salary as of the day of the draft (subject to a few conditions)

11 roster spots, 10 starting, one bench

Waivers are processed on Wednesdays and Sundays, and the waiver order starts as the reverse of the draft order.

It falls a bit on the psychotic side, as players who would typically be drafted might not be drafted at all due to their high salaries (Darius Garland comes to mind here, among many others).

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, drop a comment below, or shoot me a message and I’ll get you some more info and answer any questions!