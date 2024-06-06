Basketball Shorts
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Substack writers on their favorite '90s hoops memories
Get ready.
Jun 6
•
Chris Shorts
14
Share this post
Substack writers on their favorite '90s hoops memories
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
May 2024
NBA Inside Stuff Review - No Excuses for Shaq
Volume Seven, Issue Three - Scottie's nose, Hollywood hoopers, and a Pert Plus ad for the ages.
May 30
•
Chris Shorts
2
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - No Excuses for Shaq
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
NBA Inside Stuff Review - The Next BIG Thing
Volume Seven, Issue Two - Dr. J and the ABA, Lucious Jackson, and a sneaker scouting report.
May 23
•
Chris Shorts
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - The Next BIG Thing
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Kevin Garnett
Volume Six, Issue One - KG's diary, fantastical rule changes, and Antoine Walker's foot.
May 16
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Kevin Garnett
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Top 25 players under 25! Who's No. 1?
Volume Seven, Issue One - Lots of Kobe, signature shoes, and an all-time Larry Bird steal.
May 9
•
Chris Shorts
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Top 25 players under 25! Who's No. 1?
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Men in Black
Volume Six, Issue Six
May 2
•
Chris Shorts
2
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Men in Black
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
April 2024
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Penny changes his game
Volume Six, Issue Five - Penny, the playoffs in photos, and the NBA goes Hollywood!
Apr 25
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Penny changes his game
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
NBA Inside Stuff Review - The Drive for 5
Volume Six, Issue Three - Robert Parish on the Bulls, learn AI's crossover, and more love for 90s Pistons jerseys.
Apr 11
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - The Drive for 5
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Grant Hill Takes Charge
Volume Six, Issue Two - My favorite Pistons jerseys, moving up the three-point line, and Jermaine O’Neal’s foot.
Apr 4
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Grant Hill Takes Charge
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
March 2024
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Gary Payton Ungloved
Volume Five, Issue One - NBA Inside Stuff Magazine: Now with more attitude!
Mar 28
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Gary Payton Ungloved
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Terrific Trio
Volume Four, Issue Four - Michael Finley, future All-NBA teams, and the third annual Stuffy Awards!
Mar 21
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Terrific Trio
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Playoff Tested
Volume Four, Issue Three - A playoff preview, the '96 draft, and a legendary comedy duo you probably forgot about.
Mar 14
•
Chris Shorts
1
Share this post
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Playoff Tested
basketballshorts.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Chris Shorts
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts