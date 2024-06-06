Basketball Shorts

Substack writers on their favorite '90s hoops memories
Chris Shorts
May 2024

NBA Inside Stuff Review - No Excuses for Shaq
Volume Seven, Issue Three - Scottie's nose, Hollywood hoopers, and a Pert Plus ad for the ages.
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - The Next BIG Thing
Volume Seven, Issue Two - Dr. J and the ABA, Lucious Jackson, and a sneaker scouting report.
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Kevin Garnett
Volume Six, Issue One - KG's diary, fantastical rule changes, and Antoine Walker's foot.
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Top 25 players under 25! Who's No. 1?
Volume Seven, Issue One - Lots of Kobe, signature shoes, and an all-time Larry Bird steal.
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Men in Black
Volume Six, Issue Six
  
Chris Shorts

April 2024

NBA Inside Stuff Review - Penny changes his game
Volume Six, Issue Five - Penny, the playoffs in photos, and the NBA goes Hollywood!
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - The Drive for 5
Volume Six, Issue Three - Robert Parish on the Bulls, learn AI's crossover, and more love for 90s Pistons jerseys.
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Grant Hill Takes Charge
Volume Six, Issue Two - My favorite Pistons jerseys, moving up the three-point line, and Jermaine O’Neal’s foot.
  
Chris Shorts

March 2024

NBA Inside Stuff Review - Gary Payton Ungloved
Volume Five, Issue One - NBA Inside Stuff Magazine: Now with more attitude!
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Terrific Trio
Volume Four, Issue Four - Michael Finley, future All-NBA teams, and the third annual Stuffy Awards!
  
Chris Shorts
NBA Inside Stuff Review - Playoff Tested
Volume Four, Issue Three - A playoff preview, the '96 draft, and a legendary comedy duo you probably forgot about.
  
Chris Shorts
